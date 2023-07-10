300 migrants traveling from Senegal to Spain missing

Two boats departed June 23 from Mbour, a coastal city in central Senegal, carrying about 100 people, and a third left the southern town of Kafountine four days later with approximately 200 people, according to Helena Maleno Garzon, coordinator for the aid group Walking Borders, which is known as Caminando Fronteras in Spanish.

There has been no contact with the boats since their departures, she said.

“The most important thing is to find those people. There are many people missing in the sea. This isn’t normal. We need more planes to look for them," Garzon told The Associated Press.

The Atlantic migration route is one of the deadliest in the world, with nearly 800 people dying or going missing in the first half of 2023, according to Walking Borders.

