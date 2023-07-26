Deaths in tragic Senegal boat capsize soars to 16

Officials had initially reported 15 people died following a refugee boat capsizing off the coast of the capital Daka overnight Sunday to Monday, but they have announced one more death, taking the total to 16, TRT World reported.

Activity has increased in recent weeks along the Atlantic sea route from northwest Africa used by migrants to try to reach Europe via Spain's Canary Islands.

At least 14 people died in mid-July when a pirogue sank off the northern port city of Saint-Louis, near Senegal's border with Mauritania.

Senegal's President Macky Sall on Monday expressed his "deep sorrow" over the deaths in the latest boat tragedy.

AMK/PR