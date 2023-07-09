  1. World
Jul 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

10 migrants missing, 1 dead after boat sinks off Tunisia

TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – At least 10 Tunisian migrants were missing and one died after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy, a judicial official said on Sunday.

The coastguard rescued 11 on the boat, which set off from the coast of Zarzis, Faouzi Masmoudi, a judge in Sfax, told Reuters.

Tunisia is one of the main routes for migrants from African countries to reach Italy and the European continent.

In recent years, the desperate and dangerous efforts of migrants to reach the European continent using small and unsafe boats and their deaths in the Mediterranean Sea prompted Pope Francis, the leader of the world Catholics, to call the Mediterranean Sea 'Europe's biggest cemetery'. 

