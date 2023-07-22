At least 6 migrants killed after boat sinks off Morocco

The boat struck rocks and the six people drowned. Forty-eight others survived, the MAP state news agency said on its Facebook page, according to Reuters.

Authorities launched search operations.

The bad weather conditions, rough sea and the inability of the migrant smugglers to control the boat after hitting a rock caused the drowning of six migrants.

In June of last year, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced in a statement that its forces had prevented 25,519 illegal migrations and were able to rescue 3,150 migrants from drowning during the first five months of 2023.

Due to its geographical proximity to the European continent, Morocco has always been one of the intermediate crossings for immigrants to migrate to Europe, especially to Spain.

