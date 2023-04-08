  1. World
At least 20 migrants missing after boat sinks off Tunisia

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) –At least 20 African migrants were missing on Saturday after their boat sank off Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

The coast guard rescued 17 others off the southern city of Sfax from the same boat, Faouzi Masmousdi, the Sfax court judge told Reuters. 

Two of the rescued are in critical condition, the judicial official added. 

