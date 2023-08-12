6 dead as migrant boat sinks in English Channel

The Maritime Prefecture of the Channel and the North Sea reported about 50 people were rescued, ABC reported.

Initial reports indicated that six of those rescued were in critical condition. One individual later died after being transported by helicopter to a Calais hospital, and an update confirmed the deaths of five others who were ferried to shore by boat.

“This morning, a migrant boat capsized off Calais," French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on social media. "My thoughts are with the victims.”

The deaths come as Britain’s conservative ruling party has sought to stop crossings of small, often unseaworthy, boats with a variety of policies that have come under fire for failing to stem the flow of migrants.

The incident is under investigation by the Boulogne prosecutor’s office.

SKH/PR