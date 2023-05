The Coast Guard is searching for four missing people after a fishing boat sank off the coast of Alaska, ABC News reported on Tuesday.

Rescuers located one deceased individual near the vessel partially submerged near a small island close to Sitka, Alaska, according to the Coast Guard.

The vessel was last seen on Sunday afternoon near Kruzof Island, less than 10 miles from the small rocky island where the ship was found, according to the Coast Guard.

AMK/PR