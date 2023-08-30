Tunisia president strongly objects normalization with Israel

"To those who talk about normalization, I say that this term has no place in my dictionary," Said underlined at a ceremony held at the Carthage Palace.

He pointed out that the Palestinian cause is central to the whole nation, adding that it is the natural thing for Palestine to return to the Palestinian people.

This comes as in mid-August, the President of the Algerian National Construction Movement, Abdelkader Bengrina, warned that Algeria should "keep a watchful eye" on Tunisia after several visits were made to the country by representatives of the Israeli occupation that come in line with normalization efforts.

Earlier on Tuesday, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf pointed out that the Tunisian envoy to Algeria categorically refuted any normalization step by the Tunisian authorities, revealing that a new law to criminalize normalization with the Israeli regime will be enacted in Tunisia, according to Al Mayadeen.

In early August, the Tunisian parliament announced that the Committee on Rights and Freedoms had started looking into introducing a draft law urging the criminalizing of acts of normalization with the Israeli regime.

The Committee presented "a preliminary reading regarding the importance of the draft law for the Tunisian people and its unconditional support for the just Palestinian cause."

Tunisia began its organized boycott of the Israeli regime through the Arab League after the 1948 war. The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has always affirmed that all "rumors circulating about Tunisia's intention to normalize relations with the Zionist regime are unfounded and said that it was not concerned with normalization with the regime as "its position is not affected by international changes."

MP/PR