Tehran preparing for Eid al-Ghadir Celebration Party

The celebration ceremony is set to be held on Friday in the area between Imam Hossein Square and Azadi Square in Tehran.

The streets are decorated with related flags and other decorative elements.

Different groups of people, as well as religious centers and Islamic institutions, are participating in the great event.

Last year, a similar ceremony was held in Tehran on the Eid al-Ghadir occasion. The special ceremony was held on Tehran's Valiasr Street from Parkway in the north to Valiasr Intersection in downtown, which is over 10 km long.

Maltitudes of people from all walks of life took part in the Ghadir celebration. Different programs including singing hymns, and artistic events such as carrying out plays and distributing beverages and dinners were part of the massive celebration.

Eid al-Ghadir marks the day on which the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

