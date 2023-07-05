Iranians to set up 1300 stations for al-Ghadir celebrations

Referring to the glorious presence of the people of Tehran in last year's Ghadir celebrations, Danaei told Mehr News Agency that a similar event will be held for this year's Eid al-Ghadir as well.

The popular mawkibs will offer 40,000 free food packages and 200 mawkibs will provide free beverages in the festival, according to him.

He also added that the Iranian nation has largely participated in donations to the festival.

21 provinces of Iran will hold extensive Ghadir celebration ceremonies, Danaei said.

The Iranian capital these days is preparing to hold a 10-km-long celebration ceremony on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir. Last year, a similar ceremony was held in Tehran on the Eid al-Ghadir occasion. The special ceremony was held on Tehran's Valiasr Street from Parkway in the north to Valiasr Intersection in downtown, which is over 10 km long. Maltitudes of people from all walks of life took part in the Ghadir celebration. Different programs including singing hymns, and artistic events such as carrying out plays and distributing beverages and dinners were part of the massive celebration.

Eid al-Ghadir marks the day on which the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

