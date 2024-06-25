Iranians wholeheartedly mark Eid al-Ghadir

Eid al-Ghadir is a Shi'a holiday that celebrates the appointment of Ali ibn Abi Talib, Prophet Muhammad's cousin and son-in-law, as the Prophet's successor.

The festival takes its name from the place where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have made this announcement, the Pond (Ghadir) of Khumm.

Eid al-Ghadir is the commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s final sermon at Ghadir Khumm, which took place on the 18th of Dhu al-Hijjah, 10 AH. Shias celebrate this event as the basis for their acceptance of Imam Ali's (as) succession to the Prophet.

Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) announced his appointment on the way back from his last Hajj pilgrimage fourteen centuries ago.

The ceremony marks the anniversary of Prophet Muhammad's (PBUH) sermon, described in Hadith of the Pond of Khumm, in which he stated, whosoever's master (Maula) I am, Ali is also his (Maula) master. O' God, love those who love him.

Shia Muslims worldwide are celebrating Eid al-Ghadir today.

Eid al-Ghadir comes a week after another great festivity, called Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice – an important festival on the Islamic calendar that marks the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca and Medina.

Iranians have recently taken the initiative to celebrate this special occasion more enthusiastically.

People from all walks of life partake in the "Ten-kilometer Celebration Party" on Tehran's Valiasr Street.

The ceremony is held between Tehran's two main squares, Imam Hossein Square and Azadi Square.

The festival starts at 6 a.m. local time in the capital city and runs until 10 p.m.

The ceremony was scheduled to last until 22:00 local time (18:30 GTM), but the wave of participants may be extended the time of the ceremony.

As part of the event, children are to hand over their dolls and other playing items to be sent to other children from low-income families in line with the tradition of Martyred Imam Ali (AS) who used to help the needy a lot.

Tehran's Valiasr Street is the host of a 10-kilometer-long length celebration on Tuesday.

The ceremony is also held across the country, especially in the centers of the provinces.

Alleyways and thoroughfares lighting illuminated the capital squares, streets, and allies during the ceremony.

Cultural, social, art, and entertainment programs were held suitable for all ages.

Also, bounty offerings (called Nazri food) were distributed during the nationwide bash.

Sasan Zare, the secretary of the 10-kilometer-long Ghadir festival said that foreign nationals from five regional states will take part in the festival in Tehran this year.

He said the foreign nationals are from the countries that are considered parts of the Resistance Axis.

Ahead of the blessed occasions of Eid al-Adha, and Eid al-Ghadir, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has agreed to pardon and commute the sentences of over 2,654 convicts.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour