Qazvin to host Eid al-Ghadir celebration ceremonies

Just as in other cities, the celebration ceremony will be held in the presence of different groups of people in more than 20 neighborhoods across the city of Qazvin.

The Iranian capital these days is also preparing to hold a 10-km-long celebration ceremony on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir. Different groups of people, as well as religious centers and Islamic institutions, are participating in the great event.

Eid al-Ghadir marks the day on which the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

MP/5828106