20 couples hold mass marriage ceremony in Iran's Bushehr

Referring to the marriage ceremony of 20 young couples, the governor of Deylam city, Mohammad Asadi, said that according to religious teachings one of the best traditions for any community is marriage, forming a family, and increasing the population.

He considered one of the important priorities of the government to be the policy of easy marriage.

He added that promoting the culture of easy marriage is one of the important programs, and in this regard, important supportive measures have been taken to encourage young couples.

According to Asadi, easy marriage and creating conditions in which couples can start their lives with the least cost are among the most important programs of the people-oriented government.

SKH/5827573