26 Iranian provinces to hold Eid al-Ghadir celebration party

This year, Eid al-Ghadir has taken on a different color and atmosphere in Iran.

There is great enthusiasm and excitement throughout the country for people to celebrate one of the greatest Muslim holidays in the best possible way in various provinces of the country.

From the farthest villages and cities to the centers of the country's provinces, different activities are being organized to mark the occasion.

This year, the celebration of Eid al-Ghadir will be held simultaneously in 26 provinces and 61 locations throughout Iran as "km-long celebration parties".

Eid al-Ghadir marks the day on which the Prophet of Islam appointed Ali ibn Abi Talib (PBUM) as his successor and Muslims’ next leader.

