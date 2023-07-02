Iran, Lebanon sign employment, entrepreneurship coop. MoUs

The MoU was signed during the meeting between Solat Mortazavi and Lebanon's Labour Minister Moustafa Bayram.

The Iranian minister said that Iran has extensive relations with Islamic countries, especially Lebanon.

"Lebanon has various dimensions for the Islamic world, and it is natural that conspiracies are formed against this country," he continued.

He further said that the signing of the MoU will be the source of wide-ranging collaborations between the two countries.

According to Mortazavi, the achievements of these collaborations include the relations with friendly countries, transfer and exchange of experiences and needs in the fields of education and export of products to promote economic growth.

Moustafa Bayram, for his part, referred to the sanctions against Iran and added that the country has been able to turn the sanctions into opportunities by standing firm.

"In this trip, we are seeking cooperation and the use of Iran's experiences to turn threats into opportunities", the Lebanese minister concluded.

SKH/ISN1402041106418