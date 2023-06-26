Minister calls for Iran investment in Syria housing sector

A delegation of the Iran-Syria People's Friendship Association held a meeting the Minister of Public Works and Housing, Eng. Sohail Abdul Latif at the ministry's compound on Monday.

In the meeting, the Syrian minister highlighted the importance of cooperation and relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and stressed follow-up on the previously signed memorandums of understanding between the two countries.

Ahmed Dastmalchian, the vice chairman of the Iran-Syria People's Friendship Association, for his part, expressed the willingness of the Iranian side to strengthen joint cooperation and achieve mutual success between the association and the Syrian housing ministry, especially in housing and construction projects.

Furthermore, in today's meeting, it was decided that the experts from the two sides should keep in touch with each other to follow up on all the details of further cooperation and to implement the mutual agreements.

Previously, Dastmalchian, the former ambassador of Iran to Lebanon, told the media that considering that most of the infrastructure of Syria was destroyed in the war, there was a need for complete reconstruction.

The Iranian official said the Islamic Republic has very good capacities and capabilities in the field of construction, adding that Iran wants to cooperate on the reconstruction work in Syria to help that country's government and people.

Referring to the recent trip to Syrian by President Raeisi, he said that, "One of the aspects of our country's president's visit to Syria was to discuss the issue of Syria's reconstruction." He recalled the Iranian president as saying on the visit, "We were with the Syrian brothers in the war against the Takfiris, let us be with them today in the process of reconstruction."

