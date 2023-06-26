  1. Politics
Hezbollah downs Israeli regime drone in south Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jun. 26 (MNA) – Lebanon's Hezbollah shot down a Zionist drone that had violated Lebanon's airspace near the town of Zibqin in southern Lebanon, the resistance movement said in a statement on Monday.

"The Islamic resistance shot down an enemy drone that entered the Lebanese airspace this Monday morning, and the debries of this drone is in the hands of the resistance fighters," Hezbollah announced in a statement. 

According to the statement the drone was flying at a depth of 400 meters inside the Blue Line between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah has published pictures and a video file of this drone, which shows that it was equipped with a camera. 

The Israeli regime military also said, “A short while ago, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity.” 

