Hezbollah downs Israeli regime drone in south Lebanon

"The Islamic resistance shot down an enemy drone that entered the Lebanese airspace this Monday morning, and the debries of this drone is in the hands of the resistance fighters," Hezbollah announced in a statement.

According to the statement the drone was flying at a depth of 400 meters inside the Blue Line between Lebanon and occupied Palestine.

Hezbollah has published pictures and a video file of this drone, which shows that it was equipped with a camera.

The Israeli regime military also said, “A short while ago, an IDF drone fell in Lebanese territory during routine activity.”

