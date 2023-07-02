US coalition drones in Syria violated safety rules 315 times

"There are continued gross violations of the deconflicting protocols and the bilateral Memorandum on Flight Safety in Syria by the US-led so-called international coalition. The violations are deliberate and systematic, and their number has increased significantly compared with last year. In June 2023, there were 315 cases of violations related to flights of drones and ‘coalition’ aviation," TASS quoted Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov as saying on Saturday.

The US-led intervention in Syria refers to the American-led support of Syrian terrorists and the SDF during the course of the Syrian crisis.

MNA/PR