Jul 2, 2023, 12:30 PM

Russia says;

US coalition drones in Syria violated safety rules 315 times

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – Drones of the US-led international counterterrorism coalition in Syria violated flight safety rules 315 times in June, the Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria said.

"There are continued gross violations of the deconflicting protocols and the bilateral Memorandum on Flight Safety in Syria by the US-led so-called international coalition. The violations are deliberate and systematic, and their number has increased significantly compared with last year. In June 2023, there were 315 cases of violations related to flights of drones and ‘coalition’ aviation," TASS quoted Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov as saying on Saturday.

The US-led intervention in Syria refers to the American-led support of Syrian terrorists and the SDF during the course of the Syrian crisis.

