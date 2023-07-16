Iraqi Prime Minister heads to Syria after 12 years

The Media Office of the prime minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Sunday that "Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, left today, the capital Baghdad heading to the Syrian Arab Republic on an official visit.

Syrian sources reported that Mohammed Shia al-Sudani will have a meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria.

Following the cancellation of Syria's suspension of membership in the Arab League and the presence of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Arab League summit, Arab states are returning their relations with Damascus to normal gradually.

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in November 2011, when the country launched a campaign to weed out the most violent militants trickling into the country from around the world. Syria, one of the six founding members of the Arab League in 1945, denounced the move as “illegal and a violation of the organization’s charter.”

The Arab League in its extraordinary meeting on May 7, 2023, which was held at the level of foreign ministers, agreed to lift the suspension of Syria's membership in the summits of the League, thus returning to its status in the Arab League after nearly 12 years of disconnection of Arab states with Damascus.

AMK/PR