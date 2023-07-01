Up to 55 dead in Kenya road accident (+VIDEO)

The truck driver lost control due to a brake malfunction, witnesses told local media. The vehicle crashed into seven cars and slid into a ditch, Russia Today reported.

Police officers who arrived at the scene declared that 51 had died. “It’s dark now and it’s raining in this place, so it will take us some time to confirm the final number of victims,” local police commander Tom Odera told the Associated Press.

Torrential rains and bad weather made it difficult to search, the Kenyan Red Cross Society said.

Doctors suggest that due to the adverse weather conditions and the difficulties involved in searching, the death toll may rise to 55.

The president of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto, expressed condolences to the families of the victims on Twitter.

