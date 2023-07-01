Iran, Russia strengthen coop. in fight against terrorism

Regarding the MoU signed between Iran and Russia during his visit to Moscow, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan said that according to the document, Iran's police and the National Guard Troops of Russia will strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of exchange of experience in law enforcement, protection of important government facilities, combating terrorism and insecurity measures, and fight against organized crime.

Radan described the increasing spread of narcotics as a threat to the world and added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is at the forefront of the fight against narcotics and this is a struggle to help all countries of the world."

Iran has gained valuable experience in the fight against drug trafficking, and it can share it with Russia and other countries, he added.

Last week, Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan traveled to Moscow at the official invitation of the Russian National Guard General Viktor Zolotov.

At the end of his meeting with Zolotov, the two sides signed a long-term cooperation MoU to develop and expand security and law enforcement cooperation.

Another topic of the agreement is the exchange of experiences to combat the factors that create insecurity.

