Iran holds cultural week in Russian capital

Iranian artists specialized in different fields of Persian arts including miniature, Tazhib, Khatamkari, carpet weaving, and Ghalamkari are participating in the cultural event.

Meanwhile, different exhibitions are also showcasing Iranian carpets and video games during the event as well.

The Iranian artists are also scheduled to hold training workshops in Russia during the Iranian cultural week.

Furthermore, Iranian and Russian musicians are set to perform joint concerts in Russia's Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

Several Iranian films and animations will also be screened in Moscow during the cultural event.

MP/IRN85159273