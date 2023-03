India could defeat Iran 41-33 in the final match in Urmia.

Iran progressed to the finals after beating Chinese Taipei, Uganda, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

The 2nd edition of the tournament began on 28th February in Urmia, in northwest Iran, and wrapped up on 4th March 2023.

The tournament was organized and held in Iran for the second successive time with the host winning the inaugural edition.

