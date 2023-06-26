Terrorist attack in N Iraq leaves 3 killed, injured

An Iraqi security official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity told Sputnik that these forces were killed and wounded in Saladin province in northern Iraq.

ISIL terrorists targeted a security center affiliated with the Iraqi Federal Police in the city of Samarra.

This Iraqi security official did not mention more details.

Earlier on June 11, ISIL terrorists attacked an Iraqi army position in the northern governorate of Kirkuk, killing two military officers and wounding three soldiers.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

