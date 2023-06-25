2 dead, over a dozen injured in Michigan shooting

"Preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out between partygoers resulting in gunshots being fired. In response, others in the crowd began shooting into the crowd, striking several victims. As people fled the scene, many were injured after being struck by fleeing vehicles," the Michigan State Police said in a Saturday statement, Sputnik reported.

At least five different caliber weapons were used in the shooting at the street party in Saginaw, police said. The party had been promoted on social media.

"As of this release, fifteen people were injured by gunshot or being struck by a vehicle. Two victims, a 19- year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, have died. All fifteen victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment," the Michigan police said.

Law enforcement in Saginaw County had dispersed the partygoers multiple times at different locations prior to the shooting, according to police.

An investigation is underway.

RHM/PR