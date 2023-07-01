Two dead in Moldova airport shooting, gunman detained

“Tragic day for Moldova after the incident at Chisinau International Airport, resulting in two lives lost,” Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nicu Popescu said in a Twitter post-Friday.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. We’ve mobilized all forces to ensure passengers’ safety,” Popescu said, adding, “Flights will be resumed soon.”

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that a foreign national who was not allowed to enter Moldova had killed the two victims with a firearm. The attacker was injured and is receiving medical care, the ministry said, CNN reported.

All relevant state authorities are on the scene and “efforts are underway to bring the situation back to normal,” the ministry added.

The General Prosecutor’s Office is opening a criminal investigation into the incident.

MNA/PR