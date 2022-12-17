2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting outside Chicago high school

A shooting near a high school on Chicago's Lower West Side left two teens dead and two others injured Friday afternoon, police said, according to CBS News.

In a news conference, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said that a suspect has not yet been identified for the shooting outside Benito Juarez High School in the Pilsen neighborhood. However, Brown said investigators believe the shooting was "a potential gang conflict." He said an "aggressive" investigation is underway.

The two injured victims were in serious condition, Brown said. While he declined to provide further information about the victims at the press conference, the department later revealed that all four victims were age 15 and under.

The two who were killed were boys, ages 14 and 15 years old. Both were struck in the head and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital in Cook County. Another boy, 15, was struck in the thigh and shoulder, and a girl, 15, sustained a graze wound to the thigh.

MNA/PR