Apr 16, 2025, 9:00 AM

Only 37% of people in Africa enjoy internet access: UN

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – According to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), only 37% of the African population has access to the Internet.

The ratio of Internet access in Africa lags far behind the global level, the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), whose representatives are taking part in the 3rd international innovation and technology exhibition GITEX Africa, held in Marrakech on April 14-16, has concluded.

According to the UN agency, only 37% of the African population has access to the Internet, compared to the global average of 67%.

UNDP also notes that Africa is experiencing an acute shortage of digital capacity, with only 2% of the world's data centers located on the continent, TASS reported.

Participants in a panel discussion at GITEX Africa emphasized the importance of increasing investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and data sovereignty in Africa.

