Iran football star Taremi in radar of Saudi clubs: report

Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr have proposed a 5-year contract worth 10 million euros to attract Taremi, said the reports on Tuesday.

Earlier reports in the UK media announced that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are competing to attract Taremi.

If Manchester United is looking for "a stopgap solution", Taremi can be one, said the Old Trafford Faithful in a report.

Iranian international is also in the sights of Olympique de Marseille, who want to strengthen in attack, the French website ‘lequotidiendusport’ reported.

Also, the forward is in the radar of Sevilla FC, which stand at 10th in La Liga.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Born on July 18, 1992, “Persian Gulf Boy” is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

