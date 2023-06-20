  1. Sports
Jun 20, 2023, 10:19 PM

Iran football star Taremi in radar of Saudi clubs: report

Iran football star Taremi in radar of Saudi clubs: report

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s professional football player Mehdi Taremi has been in the sights of the Saudi football clubs Al Hilal and Al-Nassr, Portuguese media reported.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nasr have proposed a 5-year contract worth 10 million euros to attract Taremi, said the reports on Tuesday.

Earlier reports in the UK media announced that Manchester United and Bayern Munich are competing to attract Taremi.

If Manchester United is looking for "a stopgap solution", Taremi can be one, said the Old Trafford Faithful in a report.

Iranian international is also in the sights of Olympique de Marseille, who want to strengthen in attack, the French website ‘lequotidiendusport’ reported.

Also, the forward is in the radar of Sevilla FC, which stand at 10th in La Liga.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Born on July 18, 1992, “Persian Gulf Boy” is a footballer who plays as a striker for the Portuguese Primeira Liga club Porto and the Iranian national team.

TM/IRN85145972

News Code 202268

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News