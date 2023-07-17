Iranian striker Taremi agrees to join AC Milan: report

Matteo Moretto, a famous Italian sports journalist claimed on Monday that Taremi has agreed to Milan's bid and will join the Italian team, the OnsidrAr sports website reported.

Porto striker Mehdi Taremi has been followed closely by AC Milan to continue to strengthen AC Milan attack, sports website 'Record' reported.

AC Milan have found the agreement with AZ Alkmaar for Tijjani Reijnders arrival. The Dutch midfielder will reportedly be in Italy tomorrow ahead of sealing a move to the Rossoneri club.

According to news reported by Milannews.it, the club management will be focusing on the striker’s position. In fact, new contacts have been made with Porto for Taremi, who is currently the first option for the attack.

As per the Italian website Milannews.it, negotiations are underway to lower the pricetag to below 20 million euros. The Iranian player is 30 years old. If he were to arrive, he would occupy the last non-European slot in the squad of head coach Stefano Pioli.

AC Milan is not the only team that wants to hire the Iranian forward. Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Inter Milan have sought to attract the Iranian player. Only time will tell Tarmei's next destination would be where.

KI/ISNA1402042616688