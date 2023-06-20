  1. Sports
Jun 20, 2023, 11:45 AM

Iran's wheelchair basketball makes history at IWBF C'ship

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iran's wheelchair basketball team beat Netherlands at the 2022 IWBF World Championships in Dubai, UAE, to rank third in the world.

Iran's national team faced the Netherlands in the final match of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships in Dubai on Tuesday and defeated its opponent 72-54.

By advancing to the final stage, Iran's national team became one of the top four teams in the world and booked its ticket to the Paris 2024 Paralympic.

The 2022 IWBF World Championships are being held in Dubai, UAE.

The competition was originally scheduled for November 16 to 27, 2022, but was postponed to June 9 to 20, 2023.

RHM/TSN2913578

News Code 202232
Marzieh Rahmani

