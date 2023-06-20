Iran's wheelchair basketball makes history at IWBF C'ship

Iran's national team faced the Netherlands in the final match of the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation World Championships in Dubai on Tuesday and defeated its opponent 72-54.

By advancing to the final stage, Iran's national team became one of the top four teams in the world and booked its ticket to the Paris 2024 Paralympic.

The 2022 IWBF World Championships are being held in Dubai, UAE.

The competition was originally scheduled for November 16 to 27, 2022, but was postponed to June 9 to 20, 2023.

