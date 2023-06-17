At least 25 killed in ADF school attack in Uganda

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a Ugandan group based in eastern Congo that has pledged allegiance to ISIL, attacked Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, burning a dormitory and looting food late on Friday, police said.

"So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital. Also recovered are eight victims, who remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital," Ugandan police said on Twitter, Reuters reported.

Police did not say how many of the dead were schoolchildren.

In April, the ADF attacked a village in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing at least 20 people.

