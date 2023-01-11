Iran, UAE confer on bilateral financial, banking cooperation

During the meeting on Tuesday, the two sides discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Iran, especially in the financial and banking fields.

The minister of energy and the governor of the Central Bank of the UAE were also present at the meeting.

Farzin left Tehran for the United Arab Emirates on Monday night. His visit is aimed at facilitating the monetary and banking relations with the Arab country, providing the necessary resources for the Iranian businessmen in UAE and monetary technical negotiations regarding the compatibility of the currency and trade system.

Developing economic, monetary, and banking relations with the Persian Gulf countries is on the agenda of the Governor General of the Central Bank of Iran.

Earlier on January 5, Farzin, heading a specialized delegation, arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha to pursue the increase of monetary transactions and banking collaborations between Qatar and Iran.

