Iran close partner of Kazakhstan in Islamic world

Maulen Ashimbayev made the remarks in the meeting with Iran's ambassador to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Jokar to discuss further deepening of cooperation and partnership between the two nations, according to Kaz Inform.

Ashimbayev noted that bilateral relations have been gaining momentum between Astana and Tehran ever since President Tokayev’s visit to Iran in 2022.

The Kazakh official went on to express keen interest of the Kazakh side to further develop relations between Kazakh and Iranian parliaments.

He also filled in the Iranian ambassador on the progress in ambitious reforms in Kazakhstan spearheaded by the Head of State.

The Senate Speaker paid utmost attention to the activity of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and invited the Iranian religious leaders to take part in the jubilee session of the Secretariat of the Congress this fall.

