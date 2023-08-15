We are on right path of cooperation with IAEA: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Josep Borrell, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, held phone conversation on Tuesday during which they discussed and exchanged views on some topics of mutual interest, including the Niger crisis, the Ukraine war, the relations between Iran and the European Union, as well as the removal of sanctions.

Amir-Abdollahian considered the recent release of Iranian funds in South Korea as a positive development and said that in the case of the other parties' serious will, the return to agreement and their commitments is within reach.

He also pointed to the cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying, " Now, both sides are on the right path of cooperation."

Criticizing the European Union's non-constructive approach in terms of the continuation of the ineffective policy of sanctions, the Iranian minister noted, "Sanctions are an unfriendly measure in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Europe."

He further told Borrell that "the continuation of the current situation is not in the Europe's interest."

He went on to express his concern about the ongoing crisis in Niger, stating that "we are closely following the developments in that country."

"We emphasize the importance of the rule of law in Niger and, definitely the need for avoiding any military intervention. In the meantime, we consider the blockade on Niger to be a factor for deepening the people's problems," he added.

Amir-Abdollahian also said about the developments in Ukraine that, "The Islamic Republic of Iran does not compromise with anyone in its foreign policy approaches, and as it has previously stated clearly it supports Palestine."

He reiterated Iran's call for a political solution to the Ukraine conflict, once again dismissing the allegations that Iranian drones are used against Ukraine as totally baseless.

"Ukraine has not provided us with any concrete evidence for that claim," Amir-Abdollahian highlighted.

Borrell, for his part, welcomed the progress made in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the countries of the region.

Referring to the results obtained at the current stage of the indirect agreement with United States, the top EU diplomat said, "I believe that some misunderstandings between Iran and Europe can be resolved through dialogue."

Emphasizing the importance of the cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IAEA, he added, "I would like to emphasize that I will spare no efforts to continue the talks and ultimately return all parties to the JCPOA, and I am optimistic about the outcome."

In addition to talking about the developments in Niger, Borrell claimed that, "We too always defend the Palestine's rights."

