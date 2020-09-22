Iran, Russia to keep military coop. despite US counteraction

Russia will continue military-technical cooperation with Iran despite United States President Donald Trump's executive order to allow punishing foreign states for supplying arms to Tehran, first deputy head of the Russian Federation Council Foreign Affairs Committee Vladimir Dzhabarov said.

"So, let they impose sanctions, one less, one more of it. I believe that our military-technical cooperation with Iran will be continued, and I hope that these sanctions will not affect it," Dzhabarov told Interfax.

Multiple US sanctions have already been imposed on Russia, the Russian senator added.

"There are UN Security Council sanctions, and they are compulsory for fulfillment. There are sanctions of one state, namely, the US, which thinks for an unclear reason that they are even higher than the UN Security Council," he noted.

US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Monday that Trump had signed an executive order on Monday, which allows imposing restrictive measures, in particular, on foreign countries for supplying, selling and shipping arms to Iran.

