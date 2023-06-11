Iranian students mass poisoning report sent to parl. speaker

Seyyed Hamidreza Kazemi, a member of the Internal Affairs of the Country and Councils Commission at the Iranian Parliament said that the research on the case of school students' mass poisoning has been completed and the final report on the case has been handed over to the parliament speaker Mohammad Bagheri Ghalibaf.

The lawmaker said that the research committee found out that some school children, out of naughtiness and deliberately detonated "stink bombs," which students can have access to in the market easily, in schools or classrooms to force classes to be canceled.

Kazemi also said that the security forces also arrested some people who played a part in inciting students to do those acts of mischief in schools.

Back in March Iran's interior ministry said that after conducting thorough investigations into cases of schoolgirls poisonings it found that foreign-linked operatives played a role in the incidents with the aim of causing panic in the society.

MNA