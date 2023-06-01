SCO, BRICS can play important role in new world order

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is in Cape Town to attend the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs, made the comments in the meeting with the South African foreign minister, Naledi Pandor on Thursday.

Extending appreciation to his South African counterpart for inviting Iran to attend in the joint meeting with the BRICS group, the Iranian foreign minister expressed hope that the membership mechanism of Iran and other countries interested in joining BRICS will be agreed upon by the main members as soon as possible.

Referring to the planning made to hold the meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the two countries in Pretoria, Amir-Abdollahian considered the meeting important in the development of relations between the two countries.

He also emphasized the importance of implementing the previous documents signed between the two countries and added that it is necessary to activate the sub-committees of the joint commission of the two countries as soon as possible.

The Iranian top diplomat also talked about some high potential of Iranian companies in technical and engineering fields and stressed Iran's readiness to take advantage of this potential in order to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

Pointing out to the successful experiences of Iran in helping neighboring countries to fight against terrorism, the Iranian minister added that there could be expert-level consultations between the two countries in that field.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian appreciated South Africa's support for the Palestinian nation.

Naledi Pandor, for her part, appreciated the presence of Amir-Abdollahian at the meeting of BRICS friends in Cape Town and said that the foreign ministers of the BRICS member countries will exchange views on the membership mechanism of the new countries and present the result to the upcoming BRICS summit.

She also welcomed the joining of new countries to the BRICS cooperation bank.

The South African foreign minister also welcomed the strengthening of the economic cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that the ground for the visit of the Iranian President to Pretoria and the meeting of the presidents of the two countries will be laid in the near future.

She also pointed to some developments in the southern part of Africa and described terrorism as one of the most important dangers in this region.

