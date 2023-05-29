Amir-Abdollahian to attend Meeting of BRICS Foreign Ministers

This year the BRICS is led by South Africa. The country has planned some 200 events as part of its presidency of the alliance.

South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor will host the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting on June 1, 2023, in Cape Town.

The interim event is an opportunity for the foreign ministers of the association to reflect on regional and global developments.

Sergei Lavrov, foreign minister of the Russian Federation, has already confirmed his participation.

The BRICS is consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Iran, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, the UAE, Algeria, Egypt, Bahrain, Indonesia, and others have expressed their desire to join BRICS.

