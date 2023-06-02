Iran can be reliable partner for BRICS: FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollhian made the comments in the Friends of BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting on Friday, June 2 in Cape Town in Saudi Arabia.

Considering the 'Friends of BRICS' as the 'Friends of Multilateralism', the Iranian minister said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is among the pioneers of multilateralism."

"Our bilateral political and economic relations with the BRICS countries remain at a very good level while our trade value exceeds 30 billion dollars," he said, adding that Iran will soon expand relations with three BRICs member sattes, namely Russia, China and India within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Iranian top diplomat further said that Iran, India and South Africa are the active members of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and are cooperating in various economic sectors.

Referring to Iran's membership in G-77, Amir-Abdollahian said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran, China, India, Brazil and South Africa are among like-minded and active members of the group of developing countries called G-77."

Stating that BRICS can be the next significant target of multilateralism policy for Iran, he added, "That is why we are among the first states that have officially declared interest in joining BRICS and its frameworks of cooperation. The large number of countries that are now interested in BRICS membership is an indication that we have made the right choice."

The Iranian minister stressed that BRICS' position in the global relations and interactions would certainly be further enhanced if other regional like-minded powers join the group adding that "An extended BRICS can come up with successful patterns such as 'Collective and Inclusive Governance', 'New South-South Cooperation' and 'Coalition of Emerging Economies'."

Pointing that Iran can be a reliable and important partner for BRICS in future, Amir-Abdollahian referred to some of Iran's capabilites including "A rich experience of active participation in international bodies and initiatives; vast energy resources; being a transit hub; having an educated and skillful young population; eye-catching scientific and technological achievements; and above all, strong dedication and determination for contribution into a fair world order."

"We will soon organize a conference in Tehran through coordination with the embassies of BRICS countries to elaborate on existing potentials and capacities of cooperation between Iran and BRICS. I would like to take the opportunity to invite all the BRICS member states to participate in the Tehran conference," he concluded.

