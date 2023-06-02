Iranian, Saudi FMs hold talks in South Africa

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is in Cape Town, South Africa to participate in the meeting of foreign ministers of BRICS friendly countries, held a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan on Friday.

This as the second meeting between the two foreign ministers after the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two ties following an agreement brokered in China.

While in South Africa, the head of the Iranian diplomatic apparatus has met and discussed with the foreign ministers of South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Brazil, and India since yesterday.

