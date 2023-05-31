Foreign trade exchanges hit $15.4b in two months

According to Mohammad Rezvanifar, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, exports (excluding crude oil) hit 21 million tons worth $7.51 billion, registering a 12.26% rise in terms of tonnage, but a 13.72% fall in value compared to the similar period of last year.

Liquefied propane worth $592 million, liquefied natural gas worth $538 million, liquefied butane worth $411 million, methanol worth $374 million and bitumen worth $350 million were the main exported products during the period, together accounting for 30% of the total value of exports, Finacial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR