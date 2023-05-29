Syria downs Israeli missiles as regime conducts new air raids

Speaking to the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), a military source said the attack took place at about 23:45 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The source added that the missile strike was carried out from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus.

"Our air defenses intercepted the [Israeli] aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them," the source said, adding that the attack only led to some material damage.

The Israeli regime has been occupying the Golan Heights since 1967 when it waged a full-scale war against Syria and several other regional countries. The regime has built dozens of settlements there ever since, although, the international community has never recognized its self-proclaimed control over the mountainous territory.

Tel Aviv has been using the territory as a launch pad for its acts of military aggression against the Arab country.

The Tel Aviv regime's missile strikes regularly target the positions of the Syrian army or its allies, which have been helping the country defend itself in the face of foreign-backed militants and terrorists.

The new missile strike came after the regime conducted an air raid on the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo on May 2, which killed one Syrian soldier and injured seven others, including two civilians, while causing some material damage.

MNA/PressTV