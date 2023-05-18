Raeisi, Pakistan PM inaugurate Mand-Pishin border market

This is one of the six border markets which has been constructed along the Pak-Iran common border, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

The Mand-Pishin border sustenance marketplace will provide a thriving platform for increasing cross-border trade, fostering economic growth, and opening up new avenues of opportunity for local businesses.

The two leaders also planted a sapling on the premises of the border market as a gesture to stride forward in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Power Minister Khurram Dastagir, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, and senior officials of Pakistan and Iran were present.

The Foreign Office in a statement said, “The joint inauguration is a manifestation of the strong commitment of Pakistan and Iran to uplift the welfare of residents of the neighboring provinces of Balochistan and Sistan and Baluchestan, respectively.”

MNA/PR