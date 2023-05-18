Iran-Pakistan coop. to ensure stable security in region

Speaking at the joint news conference with Pakistan's PM on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Polan-Gabad electricity transmission line on Thursday, Iran's President expressed his happiness over boosting ties between Iran and Pakistan.

He referred to the deeply rooted ties in the field of common beliefs, culture, religious affairs, and well as civilization-based matters.

Calling the ties between Pakistan and Iran exemplary, President Raeisi praised the Pakistani nation as a nation with deep understanding, civilization, and interest in the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

President Raeisi then stated that the different levels of ties and relations have been existing between the two sides in various fields and it is being promoted and improved day by day.

He also appreciated the presence of Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Iran's zero border point along with his high-ranking delegation.

Cooperation between Iran and Pakistan can ensure stable security and progress in the region and for both countries, he also said.

Saying that the smallest insecurity in Pakistan is considered Iran's insecurity, he added that security and stability in the region will be achieved through intra-regional dialogue.

Today, the two countries see the border as an opportunity and not a threat, he noted.

The presence of foreigners in the region is a threat to all countries in the region, Raeisi stressed, adding that regional issues must be resolved within the region.

"We have no doubt that Iran and Pakistan are brothers and their relations are more than just neighbors," Pakistan's prime minister said for his part.

Improving border security plays an important role in the development of relations between the two countries, and we will use all our efforts in this field, he also added.

