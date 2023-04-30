Iran wins three golds on final day of Asian U23 para-canoeing

Elnaz Shafieian received the 200m 1x kayak’s gold medal in the U-23 event and his Uzbek and Kazakh opponents ranked second and third respectively.

Taranom Akbarzadeh and Arshin Rezanejad won the 200m 2x kayak gold medal.

And also, Elnaz Shafieian and Tania Kargarpour received the 200m 2x kayak gold medal.

Darioush Mohammadi and Alireza Khamseh competed with rowers from Tajikistan, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Taipei, Kyrgyzstan, and India in the men’s 200-meter event and won the silver medal.

Iranian kayakers bagged 33 colorful medals at the end of the 2023 Junior and 2023 U-23 Asian championships in Uzbekistan.

Fifteen gold, thirteen silver, and five bronze medals went to Iranian athletes at the end of the tournament.

AMK/FNA14020210000252