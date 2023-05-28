Abrisham Bridge on Iran-Afghanistan border reopend

Economic exchanges at Milak Border Terminal, known as Abrisham (Silk) Bridge, resumed after a day of closure, media sources reported on Sunday.

Milak Border Terminal is located in the vicinity of Helmand City, a Neighborhood of Nimruz province of Afghanistan.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian border police and Taliban troops engaged in an exchange of fire in a border region in Iran’s east.

In an official statement, police announced that an Iranian border guard lost his life and two others were injured. As a result, Abrisham Bridge, the busiest border between Iran and Afghanistan, was closed.

According to reports, the border clashes took place in the Makaki region near the Kang districts in Afghanistan’s Nimruz province.

The region lies near Zabol in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

A senior Iranian police officer put the blame on the Taliban forces for the incident.

Qassem Rezaei said Taliban forces started shooting at the Sasoli police station at about 10 o’clock on Saturday morning.

He added, “They were faced with fierce reaction by (Iranian) border guards.”

MNA/TSN2902770