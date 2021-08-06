‘Milak’ Border Terminal closed due to Afghanistan insecurity

Teymour Bagheri broke the news on Fri. and stated, “In cooperation and collaboration with the executive organizations based at 'Milak Border Terminal' and in order to avoid any problems for economic activists, Iranian traders and businesspersons have been urged to refrain from exporting their transit cargo to Milak Border Terminal until further notice.”

In this regard, exit of Iranian and transit trucks towards Afghanistan will not be possible until further notice, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stipulated that Iranian trucks and commercial cargoes which are returning from Afghanistan to the Islamic Republic of Iran will be able to enter the country with the previous arrangements made in this respect.

While emphasizing the protection of national interests, he said, “We hope that this will not be a long-term issue and we hope that our trade with Afghanistan will not be interrupted, so that economic activists of the country would be able to continue their activity with peace of mind.”

It should be noted that Milak Border Terminal is located in the vicinity of Helmand city, Neighborhood of Nimruz province of Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is a gateway to Central Asian countries and existence of Milak Border Terminal at this point in the province has led to a significant amount of goods being exported from this border.

