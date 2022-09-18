Iran, Afghanistan to build new transit route

Local sources said that the new transit route will be built due to the inadequacy of the Silk Bridge – the only route for the transfer of commercial goods between Afghanistan and Iran in Nimroz province to solve the problems of traders and facilitate the passage of commercial goods.

The Silk Bridge in Nimruz province, on the border lines between Afghanistan and Iran, occasionally witnesses excessive overcrowding.

Merchants in Nimroz have welcomed the construction of a new transit route and expressed their hope that with this initiative, problems in the field of export and import of commercial goods will be solved.

The Silk bridge border crossing is the only connection between Zaranj city and the Milak border crossing of Iran, and half of this bridge is on the soil of Iran and the other half is part of Afghanistan.

AY/IRN84890117