At least 25 ISIL hideouts destroyed in 3 Iraqi provinces

During the said operations, a number of grenades, mortars, and other weapons were confiscated, Iraqi sources reported.

An observation deck used by terrorist elements was also destroyed, the sources said.

The operations were participated by forces of the Iraqi Army, PMU, and interior forces.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

